Barnes County North 1st grade students, with the help of their 6th grade buddies, created heart animal Valentines to share with the residents of SMS St. Raphael’s Center in Valley City for Valentine’s Day.
The project was faciliated by first grade teacher, Jodi Miller.
Be sure and pick up your February 18-20 Weekend Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.