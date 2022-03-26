Courtesy of Krista Amann,
Barnes County North School
Barnes County North students were very busy participating in various school activities in the past few weeks.
During the month of February, students at Barnes County North got the opportunity to skate for a few weeks during Physical Education class. “Skating provides a great opportunity to learn a new skill, and to be healthy and active at the same time” Mr. Daniel Tomaszewski, the elementary PE teacher at Barnes County North states.
On March 1st, Barnes County North school district kicked off reading month with the theme Camp Read-A-Lot by reading under the stars. Title teachers, Sara Anderson, and Lis McMillan, put together a month of activities for teachers, students, and their families to enjoy through the month of March.
Monday, March 7th, we had a guest reader, Butch Cox, a game warden from the Bowman, ND area, came and shared a story and his adventures with our students. Teachers and students were also given materials to make a STEM tent activity and we had many students make many different types of tents.
