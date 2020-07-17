High schoolers who had been looking forward to prom 2020 found themselves facing the reality that the schools would be unable to host the event as usual. The beautiful gowns remained on hangers in the closet, the jewelry unopened and shoes in their boxes.
Barnes County North 2020 graduate Jaycee Rudolph, with the help of a few classmates, put out an invite to all classes that would have attended the regular prom.
Read the full story in your Friday, July 17th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com