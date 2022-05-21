BCN Flat Adventures

Ms. Hanson’s 3rd grade class carried out a project all year long with her students.
Students read the book Flat Stanley, a book about a boy that was flattened by a bulletin board. He traveled the world through mail. They sent their flat friend to people around the states and asked individuals to please take them on an adventure around your community so they can learn more about our world asking for pictures and a short journal about their adventure. Then the students’ flat friends came back to Barnes County North and their adventure was shared and tracked on a map.
