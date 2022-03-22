The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 21 Presents: Dr. Alex Jorgensen and Professor Jacob Clauson (VCSU) “The War in Ukraine” 7PM Thursday, March 24th at the Barnes County Museum. (315 Central Ave N, Valley City, ND)
War is raging in Europe, with the largest military mobilization since World War II. What is happening in Ukraine? Why are Russian troops there? What are the objectives? Our presentation will focus on the history and geography of Ukraine and the politics of war.
