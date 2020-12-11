The Barnes County Highway Department and Emergency Management crews spent a day cleaning up an abandoned cemetery, the Sunnyside Cemetery, a rural cemetery northwest of Kathryn.
Those who were helping said that they couldn’t even tell it was a cemetery until they started clearing brush. Grave markers were tipped over, sunken or buried in debris.
Highway Superintendent Kerry Johnson says that he was first at the cemetery 20 years ago. He was sent there to check out the site after its state of neglect was brought to the City Commission’s attention.
