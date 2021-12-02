The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that a registered sex offender, MARK TRAVIS KNIGHT is living at 2124 109th Avenue Southeast Rogers ND. KNIGHT was assessed as a HIGH-RISK offender by the North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee. KNIGHT is a lifetime registrant.
KNIGHT was born in 1968, is a white male, 5’10”, 210 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair.
KNIGHT was convicted in Barnes County ND in 2007 for Gross Sexual Imposition. The victim was a 27-year-old female. KNIGHT and the victim were not acquaintances.
In 1989 KNIGHT was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse in Iowa. The victim was a 16-year-old female. KNIGHT and the victim were not acquaintances.
KNIGHT is not wanted by law enforcement at this time and has served the sentence imposed by the court. Any use of this information to threaten, assault or intimidate the offender will result in prosecution.
Information about sex offenders can be found on the ND Attorney General’s website at www.sexoffender.nd.gov