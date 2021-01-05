The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATM theft in the area. Law enforcement personnel say that early on Monday, January 4th, the ATM at the Litchville C-Store was stolen.
The persons responsible for the theft smashed the glass door at the front of the store and yanked the machine out of place using their vehicle. The incident was captured on the C-Store’s video surveillance system.
This is the second time in just a couple of months that an ATM at a local store has been stolen. In early December, video surveillance at City View Fuel near Litchville and Kathryn captured two individuals breaking into the store in the early morning hours. They tied a rope around the ATM and used their vehicle to pull it from its foundation.
This is an active investigation, and the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call the department at 701-845-8530.