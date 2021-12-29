The Barnes County Historical Museum received a $10,000 donation last week from Jerome and Marlene Gruman, out of an appreciation for the hard work the museum does to preserve local history.
Donations like these are vital to keeping institutions like the museum alive and active, as there are a number of projects currently underway that donations like these can assist.
