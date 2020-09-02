At the Barnes County Commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday, commissioners allotted time to hear from representatives of the Stop the Jail Committee. The group put together and circulated a petition to county tax-payers who are against the construction of a new jail.
Terry Brock briefly addressed the commission, closing his remarks with this statement: “There are times when you can do service to your community, especially when you need to stand up and say no when it’s necessary.”
Barnes County State’s Attorney Tonya Duffy spoke next, giving a summary of her office’s role in this project.
