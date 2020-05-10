Due to deteriorating road conditions and frost boils, many county and township roads are becoming impassable. The Barnes County Commission is urging residents and producers to refrain from any unnecessary travel and hauling on county and township gravel roads until conditions improve.
featured
BC Hwy Dept Warns No Unnecessary Travel on County or Gravel Roads
-
- Updated
Recommended for you
Latest News
- BC Hwy Dept Warns No Unnecessary Travel on County or Gravel Roads
- VCPS School Resource Collection and Pick-Up of Students' Personal Belongings May 21st
- Spreading Cheer at Sheyenne Care Center
- VCHS Dance Team 2020-21 Members
- May 8th COVID-19: Updates and Info
- Mother's Day Drive-In Worship Service
- Our Outdoors: The Point of Return
- Highway Closures
Most Popular
Articles
- May 6th Times-Record COVID-19 Updates and Info
- Barnes County Toddler Drowns in Creek by Kathryn
- May 8th COVID-19: Updates and Info
- Barnes County Hwy #19 is Closed North of Hwy #26
- BC Hwy Dept Warns No Unnecessary Travel on County or Gravel Roads
- Spreading Cheer at Sheyenne Care Center
- VCHS Dance Team 2020-21 Members
- Highway Closures
- Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week
- Mother's Day Drive-In Worship Service
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 11
-
May 11
-
May 11