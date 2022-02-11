Kids Cooking School, a cooking camp for elementary age children, is currently taking registrations for local upcoming spring classes. This series of classes is designed to teach youth important life skills to promote optimal health-both in the present and future. In the classes, the kids will have hands on experiences in the kitchen learning about important food preparation skills while learning about nutrition.
This course was developed in a partnership between Susan Milender, NDSU Extension Educator in Barnes County and by Nicole Larson, Valley City High School Family and Consumer Science Educator and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter advisor.
