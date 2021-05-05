On May 4th, 2021, the Barnes County Commission met at the courthouse for their regular meeting. The first item on the agenda following the Pledge of Allegiance was to revisit Rockne Earles’ proposed proclamation, which sought to designate Barnes County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
It was introduced two weeks ago at the commission’s regular meeting, and the consensus of the commissioners was that they would do their research about the proposed proclamation and reconvene on May 4th to act on the proclamation.
