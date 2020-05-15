Absentee Ballot Photo

The Barnes County Auditor’s Office has, thus far, mailed out 2,607 ballots. The election is 3 ½ weeks away on June 9th. If they have not already done so, voters should send in their ballot application as soon as possible, as it does take time to process the application, mail out a ballot and get the ballot back to us. If they have not received an application, please call the Barnes County Auditor’s Office at (701) 845-8500.

