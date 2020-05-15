The Barnes County Auditor’s Office has, thus far, mailed out 2,607 ballots. The election is 3 ½ weeks away on June 9th. If they have not already done so, voters should send in their ballot application as soon as possible, as it does take time to process the application, mail out a ballot and get the ballot back to us. If they have not received an application, please call the Barnes County Auditor’s Office at (701) 845-8500.
Latest News
- School Updates Message from Superintendent Johnson
- Cruise Night On Central, 6:30 Tonight
- BC Auditor Asks Residents to Please Send in Your Ballots
- ND Outdoors: Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation
- Ivy Real Estate & Times-Record Team Up For “Yard of the Week”
- VCHS 2020 Boys Basketball Team Celebrates Awards Banquet via Zoom
- Faith Lutheran Diaper Drive
- Barnes County Jail Re-Classified as County Plans New Facility
Most Popular
Articles
- May 14th COVID-10 Updates And Information
- BC Hwy Dept Warns No Unnecessary Travel on County or Gravel Roads
- Barnes County Jail Re-Classified as County Plans New Facility
- Vehicle Tabs Or Updated Drivers License Information
- VCPS Superintendent Discusses Use of Dacotah Bank Track at Hanna Field
- May 8th COVID-19: Updates and Info
- Looking Back: The Roots of North Dakota Agriculture
- Spreading Cheer at Sheyenne Care Center
- Meet the Candidates: School Board
- Barnes County Toddler Drowns in Creek by Kathryn
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 15
-
May 16
-
May 16
-
May 16