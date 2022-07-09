Barnes County 4-H Achievement Days starts July 12th and continues on the 15th & 16th, during which 4-Hers showcase the projects they have worked on throughout the year.
4-H has been around for many years. Historically, 4-H clubs were organized into separate boy’s and girl’s clubs who worked on traditional projects. Now clubs are combined genders and 4-Hers work on more projects than one can imagine.
4-H still has the traditional cooking and baking, sewing, woodworking, welding and traditional Ag programs such as horticulture and livestock. However, projects have branched out to consumer and community projects as well as technology driven projects such as videography and robotics. The organization has numerous contests throughout the year including clothing revue, communication arts (speech contest), and consumer decision making, which is a contest that promotes wise consumer choices.
4-H has evolved to become a Youth Development Organization. 4-H is known for promoting character with the pillars being Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship. Under the Youth Development area, Extension educators teach all sorts of classes including online safety, budgeting, and nutrition to youth in our county.
Tuesday, July 12 kicks off with 4-H’ers bringing in their small animals to the Wintershow Event Center to be judged including dogs, cats, and rabbits. The 4-Her’s explain to the judges how much they know about the animal including the breed, the shots needed, and general care such as grooming. After the pets are judged, a dog show follows.
Events include: rabbit show at 4 p.m., cat judging at 4:30 p.m., other pets at 5 p.m., dog judging at 5:30 p.m. and a dog show at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 15 begins with 9 a.m. swine, sheep, goats, dairy judging and at noon beef juding with Round Robin to follow. These are fun, free events to watch and the public is invited to come and meander through the Wintershow barn to see the animals.
Barnes County 4-Hers will bring their exhibits before a judge on Saturday, July 17th at the VCHS cafeteria, door #6. This is an exciting time because the 4-Her gets to explain to the judge the process used to make the project, what they learned, and what they would do differently next time. In Barnes County, kids interview judging. An interview is the best way a judge can get a feeling for how much the child has learned. The public is invited to view the exhibits beginning at noon.
Achievement Days wraps up with a premium sale. This is an event that many businesses and individuals attend to show their support to the 4-Hers. It is an auction sale of sorts where the 4-hers who receive champion or reserve ribbons “sell” their projects. They don’t really sell them, but they do receive the money that people bid on for them. It is a great 4-H and community connection.
All events are free and open to the public.
