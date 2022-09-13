Effective 9:00 A.M. Tuesday (9/13/2022) Barnes County #7 will be closed 1 ½ miles south of Barnes County #4 for a culvert replacement. This closure is expected to last 1 day with a tentative reopening of 5:00 P.M. this evening. No detour will be provided. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.
