BC #7 Map
Effective 9:00 A.M. Tuesday (9/13/2022) Barnes County #7 will be closed  1 ½ miles south of Barnes County #4 for a culvert replacement.  This closure is expected to last 1 day with a tentative reopening of 5:00 P.M. this evening.  No detour will be provided.  Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.
 

