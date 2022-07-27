BC 38 map
Effective today (07/28/22) Barnes County 38 will be closed 1 mile east of County Road 7 and again 2 miles east of County Road 11.   Crews will be installing a culvert.  This closure is expected to last one day with a tentative reopening of 5:00 PM.  No detour will be provided.  Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

