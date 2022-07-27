Effective today (07/28/22) Barnes County 38 will be closed 1 mile east of County Road 7 and again 2 miles east of County Road 11. Crews will be installing a culvert. This closure is expected to last one day with a tentative reopening of 5:00 PM. No detour will be provided. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Burgum thanks Klipfel for over four decades of public service as WSI director announces retirement
- Our Outdoors with Simonson: Thinking big
- Dooley seeks Ag Commission seat
- Food, fun, and games -- another crazy day in Valley City
- BC 38 closure notice
- North Dakota Department of Emergency Services to host FEMA Public Assistance Grant Program briefing for 2022 spring storms, flood damage
- Music in the Park features “The Imperials” on Wednesday, July 27th
- Ivy Realty cements its home-grown success
Most Popular
Articles
- Beloved candy store under new ownership
- Get ready for Crazy Daze, July 27th in Valley City
- Ivy Realty cements its home-grown success
- Semi-trailer accident on I-94 near VC
- North Dakota State Capitol tour enhancements unveiled
- Food, fun, and games -- another crazy day in Valley City
- Stoudt-Miller builds new showroom
- North Dakota Department of Emergency Services to host FEMA Public Assistance Grant Program briefing for 2022 spring storms, flood damage
- YOW Week 5 Winners: Matt & Jen Pedersen
- North Dakota Department of Health identifies monkeypox case
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.