Effective today (07/27/22) Barnes County 38 will be closed 4.5 miles west of the city of Litchville for a culvert installation. No detour will be provided. Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes. This closure is expected to last one day with an approximate reopening of 5:00 PM this evening.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- BC 38 Closed West of Litchville
- North Dakota Department of Emergency Services to host FEMA Public Assistance Grant Program briefing for 2022 spring storms, flood damage
- Music in the Park features “The Imperials” on Wednesday, July 27th
- Ivy Realty cements its home-grown success
- Wiffle Ball World Series exceeds goal
- Stoudt-Miller builds new showroom
- VCPS School Free and Reduced Meal Information
- Jets end Royals season at Regional Tournament this last weekend
Most Popular
Articles
- Beloved candy store under new ownership
- YOW Week 5 Winners: Matt & Jen Pedersen
- Get ready for Crazy Daze, July 27th in Valley City
- North Dakota Department of Health identifies monkeypox case
- North Dakota State Capitol tour enhancements unveiled
- Semi-trailer accident on I-94 near VC
- North Dakota Game & Fish: Spring grouse counts reported
- Ivy Realty cements its home-grown success
- Fantastic Four Named Finalists for ND 2023 Teacher of the Year
- Technology and talent makes rural water shine in Barnes Co.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.