Barnes County 38 will be closed 2.5 miles west of Barnes County 7 for a culvert replacement beginning at 8:30 AM today. This closure is expected to last one day with an approximate reopening at 4:30 PM. No detour will be provided. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- BC 38 Closing At Intersection of BC 7 Wednesday Morning
- BC 38 Closed For Culvert Replacement At BC 7
- VCHS Participating in ‘Nice Idea’ Program
- Hi-Liner Fall Sports
- Farm Safety Week: Sept. 21-25
- 2020 N.D. 4-H Archery Championship Winners Named
- 2020 Community Grant Round Recipients Announced – Part One of Three-Part Series
- VCSU Student-Athlete Receives NAIA National Honor
Most Popular
Articles
- Eagles Donates to Riding for Dreams
- A-Maze-N Clown Pumpkin Patch
- 2020 Community Grant Round Recipients Announced – Part One of Three-Part Series
- Valley City Fights Hard Against Fargo South
- VCHS Participating in ‘Nice Idea’ Program
- VC Boil Water Order Lifted
- VCPS Dismissing 2 Hours Early Due to Water Main Break/Sports Update
- Health District Urges Personal Responsibility as Barnes County COVID-19 Cases Surge
- VCBCDC Approves Warranty Deed: 3.11 Acres of I-94 Corridor for Jail Project
- Cross Country Competes At Graham’s Island
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 29