The Valley City Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will return for the latest round of friendly competition on Tuesday, October 12th and Wednesday, October 13th.
For five years now, the Valley City Police Department, Fire Department and Stoudt-Ross Ford have teamed up to make giving blood a bit more fun. They also put the focus on the importance of giving blood and encourage members of the community to show up and save lives—just like our emergency responders do.
It’s a great way to support local agencies who do so much to keep us safe while doing what you can to help keep hospitals and trauma centers in the Midwest equipped with the blood needed to save lives.
