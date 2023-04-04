If you stepped outside this morning, or looked out your window, you maybe breathed a sigh of relief. Unfortunately, our friendly weather folk tell us that is not the case and this is the lull before the storm....
Today
Snow, mainly after 11am. The snow could be heavy at times. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 1pm. High near 28. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Widespread blowing snow. Low around 14. Windy, with a northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 6 to 10 more inches possible.
Wednesday
Snow, mainly before 1pm. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 4pm. High near 20. Windy, with a northwest wind 30 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. You guessed it - more new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow before 1am. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Windy, with a west northwest wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the evening.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. South southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. East southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
If you are out and about, have appointments or running errands, be sure to call ahead before you go as there are several places that may chose to close early as the weather worsens throughout the day.
SCHOOLS:
Valley City Public School and St. Catherines School...virtual learning days on Tuesday, April 4th and Wednesday, April 5th. A decision regarding school on Thursday, April 6th will be made on Wednesday afternoon/evening. If school is cancelled on Thursday, we will not be using a virtual learning day or making up this day before the end of the school year.
Barnes County North School...virtual learning tomorrow Tuesday, April 4th and Wednesday, April 5th. No school on April 6th, 7th, and 10th.
Maple Valley School...virtual learning plan for Tuesday, April 4th & Wednesday April 5th. There will be no extra curricular or after school activities on April 4th or 5th.
Litchville-Marion School....virtual learning tomorrow; Tuesday, April 4th.
Valley City State University...Winter isn't ready to give up yet! VCSU will be closed Tuesday, April 4, and face-to-face classes will meet online. Our Emergency Management Team will continue to monitor the storm and send necessary updates as soon as possible. Stay safe Viking family and stay tuned throughout the week for more information. #WeAllShovel
