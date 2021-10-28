While it’s commonly misunderstood and flies under the radar most of the time, Barnes Rural Water District is an incredibly important entity in the area, efficiently providing rural residents and small towns in and around Barnes County with an incredibly vital resource.
When you hear “rural water,” maybe you think of defunct wells, a rusty water tower, an old hydrant in a barn—but BRW, like each rural water district in the state, is far from all of that. The BRW’s treatment plant at Urbana has been recently redone to update it with state-of-the-art technology, the eight reservoir/pumping stations each with a 150,000-gallon storage capacity provide homes and farm operations with an ample, clean supply of water, and all the work BRW staff does ensures that water costs stay down for those who depend on them.
In addition to the treatment plant and reservoir/pumping facilities, BRW has one water tower, four booster stations and approximately 1,500 miles of pipe, serving eight bulk cities: Sanborn, Litchville, Oriska, Tower City, Nome, Dazey, Wimbledon and Verona.
