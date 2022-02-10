A Barnes County woman was sentenced last week to almost three years in prison following an incident where she threatened a man with a firearm on his farmstead in late January 2021.
Wendy Davis-Heinze was sentenced on Feb. 4 to 30 months in prison, over a year after she was reported having entered a farmstead in Sibley where a man named Martin Heinze was working. Heinze reported that Davis-Heinze, his ex-sister-in-law, was brandishing what he thought was a sawed-off shotgun.
