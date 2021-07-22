Barnes County Wildlife Federation (BCWF) and the Thundering Saints are teaming up to host the 2021Debbie Gabel Memorial Cancer Raffle on August 13th. There will be a total of 2,500 tickets sold ($20/ticket), each one making ticket-holders eligible to win the Grand Prize—a 2021 North Dakota Whitetail Deer Tag—and a wealth of other valuable hunting items, including a Vortex Razor HD Spotting Scope, Vortex Fury 5000 HD Range Finding Binoculars, Browning X Bolt Hells Canyon 300 Win Mag, Beretta-Tikka T3X SS Lite 6.5 Creedmoor and Ruger American Predator Package 6.5 Creedmoor.
Boomers Corner Keg in Valley City (264 Main Street East) will host the Debbie Gabel Memorial Cancer Raffle drawing, which will be followed by a street dance. All net proceeds will go toward supporting BCWF and individuals fighting cancer.
Tickets are on sale now and are available from BCWF Members, all Valley City Trap Club and Barnes County North Trap Club Members (including the high school students). Tickets are also available online at the Barnes County Wildlife website (barnescountywildlifeclub.org) and on their Facebook page.
