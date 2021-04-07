Barnes County Wildlife Federation (BCWF) and the Thundering Saints are teaming up to host the 2021 Debbie Gabel Memorial Cancer Raffle drawing on August 13th. There will be 2,500 tickets sold ($20/ticket), making ticket-holders eligible to win the Grand Prize—a 2021 North Dakota Whitetail Deer Tag—and a wealth of other valuable items, including a Vortex Razor HD Spotting Scope, Vortex Fury 5000 HD Range Finding Binoculars, Browning X Bolt Hells Canyon 300 Win Mag, Beretta-Tikka T3X SS Lite 6.5 Creedmoor and Ruger American Predator Package 6.5 Creedmoor.
