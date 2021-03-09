Barnes County Emergency Services Manager, Sue Lloyd, shared that on March 9th the Board of Barnes County Commissioners signed a proclamation to implement a temporary burn ban for Barnes County, until further notice.
The burn ban is due to the abnormally dry conditions. The impact of fires could threaten the health, well-being, and safety of citizens in Barnes County, the cost of response and the inordinate equipment wear may be far in excess of available county resources.
The ban includes the burning of leaves, grass clippings, garbage/pits, construction debris, fallen trees, crop residue or hay land, sloughs, fire pits and campfires/bonfires. Residents are allowed to use their grills so long as they monitor them and ensure they are completely extinguished when they are done using them.
Any individual who willfully violates this burn ban is guilty of a Class B Misdemeanor, which carries, a penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine per incident, as well as the cost for fire suppression.
The Fire Danger Rating is available at the following website: www.nd.gov/dcs