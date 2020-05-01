On 04/30/2020 at around 6:00 PM the Barnes County Sheriff's Office was contacted about a missing toddler in the 100 block of 1st Avenue in the City of Kathryn. Sheriff’s Deputies arrived and a search for the missing toddler was conducted by members of the community, Kathryn Fire Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Valley City Police Department and Valley City Barnes County Dive Rescue Team.
The body of the missing toddler was located by the search party in a creek farther down from the family's home about an hour after the toddler's disappearance. At this time the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Barnes County Dispatch Center and all assisting agencies who aided in the search for the missing toddler
The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office will respect the family's request to not release the name of the toddler or family members.