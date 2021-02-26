Valley City, ND -- A meeting to begin an update to the Barnes County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021, in the Skoal Room in the Student Center at Valley City State University.
The plan update will review mitigation strategies for Barnes County and the incorporated cities. Townships and unincorporated cities are included under the county jurisdiction. Representatives from each jurisdiction in the county are invited to attend. The meeting is open to the public.
The meeting’s agenda will include and overview and intent of mitigation planning, how the current plan is used, a review of stakeholders, scheduling of meetings, identification of hazards impacting the county’s people and property, and overview of the mitigation survey for the planning process.
A mitigation plan helps local jurisdictions prioritize what they need to do to keep people safe and limit losses. The plan works as a tool to identify vulnerabilities, risks, and develop mitigation actions to limit loss of life and property. It is also required for the jurisdictions to access grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other sources.
Nexus Planning & Consulting, Inc., Bismarck, ND, was hired to facilitate the planning process and write the plan.
For more information, please contact Barnes County Emergency Manager Sue Lloyd at 701-845-8510; email: slloyd@barnescounty.us or Planner Daniel Schwartz at Nexus at 701-989-7970; email: dschwartz@nexusplanco.com .