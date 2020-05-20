It’s planting season! Students in Barnes County will have the opportunity to start their own garden at home this spring. Grab n’ Grow seed planting kits were assembled by ON THE MOVE partners and distributed to 550 students and children from Valley City Public Schools, Litchville Elementary School, Barnes County North, Just Kidding Daycare, Valley City Children’s Center and TL Childcare Center.
Research has shown that children who are involved in hands-on gardening projects are more likely to eat more fruits and vegetables.
“Half the fun is getting to eat what you grow!” states Andrea Winter, licensed registered dietitian and ON THE MOVE coordinator at City County Health District. “Gardening is a great way for children to learn new skills and to learn about nutrition and where their food comes from.”
