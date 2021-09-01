On 8/31/2021 the Barnes County Sheriff's Office received a report of a farm related accident near the 1600 blk of 101st Avenue SE Wimbledon ND. Two individuals were attempting to pull a stuck tractor from a slough. The two individuals were using a chain and tow ropes. While they were in the process of pulling the stuck tractor from its location the chain broke. The operator of the tractor that was attempting to pull the stuck tractor sustained life threatening injuries. This individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Barnes County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Wimbledon First Responders, Wimbledon Fire Department, Barnes County Ambulance Service, Valley City Rescue Squad and Sanford Med Flight for responding to this accident.
The Barnes County Sheriffs Office is not releasing the names of the individuals involved in this incident at this time.