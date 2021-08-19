On 8/03/2021 the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. On 8/05/2021 Barnes County Sheriff’s located a body whom they believed to be the missing person on a rural farmstead in a tree-grove in the 4400 blk 44th St SE, Fingal, ND.
The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the local Pilots who assisted in the search.
The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident and it’s still an open investigation pending the state medical examiners final report.