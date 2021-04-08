Special to Times-Record
The Barnes County Senior Center Advisory Board met on April 5th and everyone agreed that it would be safe to begin holding activities at the Senior Center starting next week.
The center will return to the previous schedule prior to the pandemic. People can come in and play Whist on Mondays and Wednesdays and Pinochle on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Bingo will also be starting on Friday, April 16th and Bone Builders exercise classes at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.
The center has enough seating available to provide adequate separation between participants.
The center will continue serving two meals as it is going well according to director Pat Hansen. The only activities that will be postponed for a while are the evening meals as their are too many people for the evening meals to allow adequate spacing.
The center is located at 139 2nd Ave SE, Valley City. For more information or questions please call 701-845-4300.