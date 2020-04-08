Due to failing culvert, Barnes County 37 is closed approximately ¼ mile south of the intersection of Barnes County 38 Lucca. No detour will be provided. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and to exercise caution while traveling on rural roadways as conditions are changing rapidly.
