The NDSU Barnes County Extension Office will be holding private pesticide applicator trainings on Thursday, February 23, for general pesticide training and then again on Wednesday, March 15 for fumigation training. Registration for the general classes will be held at 8:30 a.m. with training from 9 a.m.-noon. First time certifier testing will be offered after the February 23 training; however, it will not be available after the March 15 training. Registration for the fumigation class will start at 12:45 p.m. with training being held from 1-4 p.m. Deadlines to register for the trainings are February 21 for the first training and March 13 for the second. Each training is capped at around 40 people so make sure pre-registration.
The Times-Record spoke with Alicia Harstad, Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent for the NDSU Barnes County Extension and she gave some insight into the trainings and the certification. “A private pesticide applicator must be 18 years old in order to hold a certification, otherwise, there really isn’t any other requirements. A person can attend this training to re-certify their current private pesticide applicator certification or if they are becoming certified for the first time, attending the training means they are only required to pass a 30-question exam rather than a 60-question exam. Those that are re-certifying do not need to take an exam if they attend the training. Private Pesticide Applicator Certification is required for anyone who plans to buy or apply a restricted use pesticide for their own use. During the training we provide pesticide applicator updates, review rules and regulations for pesticide applicators and provide pesticide safety information to help keep pesticide applicators up to date. It is a good informational training for anyone who plans to apply, mix, load, or transport pesticides,” said Harstad.