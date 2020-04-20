Around April 20th, Barnes County residents will be receiving an application in the mail from the ND Secretary of State’s office to Vote-by-Mail for the June 9th Primary Election. All active and inactive voters in the State’s election database will receive an application for a ballot that they may complete and return to the Barnes County Auditor’s office, if they wish to vote in the 2020 Primary Election. This election will include State, District, County and City races. Please be aware that school elections are also happening, so if you would like to vote in the school election, mark “School Election” on the application, and a copy of your application will be forwarded to the appropriate school.
Read the full story in your Monday, April 20th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com