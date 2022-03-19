Courtesy of Barnes County Auditor’s Office
The following positions will be up for election in Barnes County in 202: Commissioner (District #2), Commissioner (District #3), Commissioner (District #4), Sheriff, Treasurer, State’s Attorney, Auditor, and Recorder. Anyone interested in running for one of these offices should go to the Barnes County Auditor’s Office in the Courthouse at 230 4 th St NW Room 202, Valley City, ND for more information.
Each candidate is required to file a Petition with the required number of signatures, as well as a Statement of Interests and an Affidavit of Candidacy. These forms, as well as information regarding candidate requirements and the required number of signatures for each office, are available in the Auditor’s Office. The deadline for filing the Petition in the Auditor’s Office is 4:00 pm, Monday, April 11, 2022.
The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The two candidates who receive the most votes for each position in the Primary Election will advance to the General Election, which will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Please contact the Barnes County Auditor’s Office at (701) 845-8500 for additional information. More detailed information may be obtained from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website at https://vip.sos.nd.gov/PortalList.aspx.
