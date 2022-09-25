I’m excited to let you know that Barnes County North is one of just 52 schools nationwide selected for the Busload of Books Tour, a major literacy project by author/illustrator duo Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr. Robbi and Matthew and their four kids are spending the 2022-2023 school year living in a school bus/tiny home, visiting Title I schools in all 50 states (plus DC), doing presentations on creativity and collaboration, and giving away 25,000 free hardcover books to students and educators in low-income communities.
Robbi and Matthew will be visiting Barnes County North on Monday, October 17th, 2022. Our school community is so excited for the visit, and we wanted to let you know in case you’re able to help spread the word.