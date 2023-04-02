BCN Sports

Back row l-r: Grady Barclay, Miko Kobernick, Parker Amann, Levi Christianson,  and Brady Guscette. Middle row l-r: Garrett Rudolph, Jayden Samek, Jonah Harstad, Mylee Christianson, and Anna Roemmich. Front row l-r: Mrs. Albrecht, Desi McGough, Kodi Williams, Allison Bryn, and Brooke Bundy. Submitted photo

Program recognizes high schools that prioritize keeping young athletes safe

WIMBLEDON, ND - Barnes County North is the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Safe Sports School award for all athletics programs. The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention, and treatment.

