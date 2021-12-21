Barnes County North Dollars for Scholars received a $1,000 donation from Bank of North Dakota (BND) to distribute as a scholarship. Their collaboration with the high school and local community to host a senior “Wrap Up” for finishing scholarship applications, participating in the Back to School Night, and collaborating with their school counselor on a College Application Day in 2021 allowed them to qualify for the donation. These events encouraged families to become more aware of the opportunities available in the state for planning and financing post-secondary education.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, December 21st Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.