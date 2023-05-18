Courtesy of Wes Anderson
Barnes County Museum Curator
The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 22 presents: Irene Starck’s “WWII The 99th Infantry “Viking Battalion” lecture at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18th, at the Barnes County Museum, 315 Central Ave. N. in Valley City.
The 99th Infantry Battalion (Separate), also known as the Viking Battalion, were Norwegian American soldiers of the US Army that fought during WWII. Many came from the Midwest, some from Brooklyn, NY, and some were Norwegian merchant seamen who were stranded on this side of the Atlantic. The one criterion was the ability to speak Norwegian. The 99th landed on the beaches of Normandy and fought all through the European Theater, and finally liberated Norway from the Nazi occupation.
Irene Starck is the daughter of Norwegian immigrants. Her first language was Norwegian. She is a member of the Daughters of Norway and is interested in her Norwegian heritage. She is a board member of the 99th Infantry Battalion (Sep.) WWII Educational Foundation. Her father was one of the soldiers. Irene is a retired Registered Nurse, her interests are reading, photography, and gardening. She lives in Kindred, ND with an old dog who only understands English, and a kitten who is learning Norwegian.
All Lectures are at the Barnes County Historical Society Museum and held in conjunction with Valley City State University. They are free and open to the public.
For more information contact Wes Anderson at 701-845-0966
