Come out to the Valley City Eagles Club on Monday, January 23, for the Barnes County Museum Pancake Feed Fundraiser.
Delicious Swedish pancakes, hot cakes, and sausage will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. in Riverside Room with all of the typical toppings plus an extra special treat of homemade Boxelder syrup.
The Times Record spoke with Carol Faulkner, one of the Barnes County Historical Society Board of Directors, in regard to the upcoming fundraiser. She shares, “Lots of fun activities will be happening at the event including door prizes, pancake trivia and a raffle. It also happens to be Wes’s birthday,” said Faulkner. Wes Anderson is the Museum Curator and heavily involved with making sure the museum runs smoothly.
Tickets for the raffle are $10 each with the grand prize being a Bargello turquoise and brown quilt handmade by Pat Legge Wilson of Golden Valley, ND. Second to fourth place winners will receive a museum gift certificate prize.
Be sure to say hello to the museum board members, serving at the event, including President Steven King, Vice-President Cindy Ross, Treasurer/Secretary Corinne Wenzel, and County Commissioner Pete Paulson. They will be joined by Sandy Goeller, Jim Jensen, Lewie Legge, Carol Ann (Legge) Faulkner, Ken Schmitz, Heather Kvilvang and Assistant Curator Allison Veselka, also lending a hand for this great event.
A suggested donation of $10 per person would greatly help give back to the museum, but all donations are welcome for the event.
So gather up the family and head for the Eagles Monday, January 23 and help support our amazing Barnes County Museum.
The Historical Society is always looking for new members to join and this is a great way to come out and meet the board and learn more about the museum. Valley City 125th anniversary books will also be available to new members. Society members pay $20 for the year which helps the museum with staffing, utilities, and updates. Members have access to a private newsletter four times a year as well. The museum is a great place for all ages to learn about local history and by becoming a society member or participating in fundraisers, Valley City is able to keep these pieces of history.
The Barnes County Museum also has other exciting plans in the works such as the Barnes County 150th in 2024, working with the Smithsonian Exhibit, and upcoming book. For any additional information about the museum, the Historical Society, or future fundraisers you can contact the Barnes County Museum at 701-845-0966.