Rotary Pancake Supper 2018

Come out to the Valley City Eagles Club on Monday, January 23, for the Barnes County Museum Pancake Feed Fundraiser.

Delicious Swedish pancakes, hot cakes, and sausage will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. in Riverside Room with all of the typical toppings plus an extra special treat of homemade Boxelder syrup.

Recommended for you