Barnes County Museum Outside Building

The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 22 Presents:  Wes Anderson (BCHS): “A History and Demonstration of the Pianola” 7 PM Thursday, October 20th,  at the Barnes County Museum.

 A “Pianola” (player piano) is a self-playing piano, containing a pneumatic (vacuum) mechanism, that operates the piano action via programmed music recorded on perforated paper.  The rise of the player piano grew with the rise of the mass-produced piano for the home, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Sales peaked in 1924, then declined, as the improvement in phonograph recordings due to electrical recording methods developed in the mid-1920s. The advent of electrical amplification in home music reproduction via radio in the same period helped cause their eventual decline in popularity, and the stock market crash of 1929 virtually wiped out production. (Wikipedia)

