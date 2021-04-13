A meeting of the Barnes County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Steering Committee will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. CST, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Room 102 at the Rhoades Science Center at Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota.
The agenda for the meeting includes an update on the survey for the plan, a presentation from the Barnes County Highway Department on progress of highway mitigation projects, and a risk assessment workshop analyzing the impact, frequency, likelihood, and vulnerabilities of natural hazards and man-made threats in Barnes County and incorporated cities. The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
For more information, please contact Morton County Emergency Manager Sue Lloyd at 701-845-8510 or Daniel Schwartz at Nexus Planning & Consulting, LLC at 701-989-7970.