The Barnes County Jail was reclassified in 2018 as a Grade Three correctional facility after the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR) found compliance issues during multiple inspections. As a Grade Three Facility, the jail was allowed to house inmates for no more than 96 hours (4 days).
Read the full story in your Thursday, May 14th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.