Mr. Eagle has been arrested and is in custody at Barnes County Corrections according to an early morning press release from the Barnes County Sheriff Office.Dehl Eagle, an inmate from the Barnes County Correctional Facility, was released at 10:17 AM, Friday, July 24th, for work as a condition of his Criminal Judgment. Eagle failed to return to the jail and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dehl Eagle please call the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office at 701-845-8530.
Eagle was sentence to serve 360 days in a jail work release program on June 9th after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of sexual assault.
Barnes County Inmate at Large Is Back In Custody
