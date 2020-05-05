Due to deteriorating road conditions, Barnes County 19 is closed 1 ½ miles north of ND Hwy. # 26. This portion of roadway is impassable by motor vehicle. No detour is provided. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Do not drive around road closed barricades.
