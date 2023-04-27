Barnes County Museum Outside Building

Courtesy of Wes Anderson

The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 22 Presents: Tricia Velure and Tom Sandhei April 27th. Tricia Velure and Tom Sandhei: “Dust Yourself Off: The Gravel Road to a Good Life,” 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27th at the Barnes County Museum. (315 Central Ave N. Valley City, ND)

