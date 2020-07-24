The Barnes County Highway Department is reminding motorists that River Road (Barnes County 19) is closed at the junction of 115th Ave. SE. Heavy rainfall resulted in a culvert washout at that location, and it will take some time to repair the road and open it back up to traffic. There have been barricades placed to warn motorists of the impassable area of roadway, and the Highway Department and city and county officials are emphasizing that NO vehicles are permitted past the barricades, nor should they choose to do so because of the danger this washout poses.
