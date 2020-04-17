Barnes County residents and subscribers to the Everbridge.net app received a warning notification today:
Barnes County is in the "High" category for the Fire Index. All fine, dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes. Unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common. High intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels. Fires may become serious and difficult to control unless they are attacked successfully while small.