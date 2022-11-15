Food Box

Now more than ever, giving back and providing essentials for those in need is so important. With the current economy, families and individuals are finding it more and more difficult to come by even basic necessities. Within our community, there are people that struggle to put food on the table and purchase essential supplies required for daily living. The Barnes County Food Pantry helps to provide people in our area with food that is donated by individuals and businesses. Open Monday through Friday from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM the pantry is located at 139 2nd AVE. SE in Valley City. They can also be reached by phone at 701-845-4300. 

When times get hard, there are businesses in our region that partner up to help raise funds and donation drives to help give resources to the food pantry. Our local schools, churches, and businesses, have all participated in food drives to collect shelf stable items to the pantry. Recently the Trinity, Faith, and Our Saviors Lutheran Churches collected over 750 pounds of food that was donated. 

