Now more than ever, giving back and providing essentials for those in need is so important. With the current economy, families and individuals are finding it more and more difficult to come by even basic necessities. Within our community, there are people that struggle to put food on the table and purchase essential supplies required for daily living. The Barnes County Food Pantry helps to provide people in our area with food that is donated by individuals and businesses. Open Monday through Friday from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM the pantry is located at 139 2nd AVE. SE in Valley City. They can also be reached by phone at 701-845-4300.
When times get hard, there are businesses in our region that partner up to help raise funds and donation drives to help give resources to the food pantry. Our local schools, churches, and businesses, have all participated in food drives to collect shelf stable items to the pantry. Recently the Trinity, Faith, and Our Saviors Lutheran Churches collected over 750 pounds of food that was donated.
The Times-Record spoke with Pat Hansen who helps run the pantry. Hansen has been with the food pantry since 1980 and helped to take over and run the volunteer-based organization. Around 1983 they moved into their current location in the South-Central building, and they have been accepting donations ever since. Hansen discussed how volunteers come help package and distribute items that are donated throughout the year. She said currently canned fruits and vegetables are what they are needing the most of as they can be harder to come by. The pantry tries to create healthier boxes with the shelf-stable donated items. While any donation is greatly appreciated, monetary donations are always an added plus because then they are able to look at inventory and make grocery purchases based on current needs. Monetary donations can be made easily via their website at www.southcentralseniors.org/donations-food-pantry ,in person, or mailed to PO BOX 298, Valley City, ND 58072. They can also provide assistance to anyone that is looking to organize a food drive. Volunteers are also always needed, and you can contact the Senior Center receptionist to find out how to help.
The Barnes County Food Pantry will also be doing their annual Christmas box this year coming up in December. Application sheets can be picked up at the center and need to be submitted before December 2nd, 2022. Then on Friday, December 16th, the pantry will partner up with the Valley City Fire Department at the bus garage to distribute the boxes. Families and individuals will be provided with boxes that include things like pantry essentials, dessert mixes, canned foods, a protein source like ham or turkey (depending on what is available at the time,) and so much more! If anyone can help provide donated items, now is the perfect time to help provide to people for the holidays.
